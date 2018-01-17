Top Ten e Flop Ten 2017
I 10 migliori e i 10 peggiori film del 2017, secondo Nocturno
NOCTURNO TOP TEN 2017
1. Alien: Covenant – Ridley Scott
2. Detroit – Kathryn Bigelow
3. Blade Runner 2049 – Denis Villeneuve
4. The Square – Ruben Östlund
5. Good Time – Benny e Josh Safdie
6. Laissez bronzer le cadaveres – Hélène Cattet e Bruno Forzani
7. The Devil’s Candy – Sean Byrne
8. Leatherface – Alexandre Bustillo e Julien Maury
9. Brawl in Cell Block 99 – S. Craig Zahler
10. Logan – James Mangold
NOCTURNO FLOP TEN 2017
1. Cinquanta sfumature di nero – James Foley
2. La torre nera – Nikolaj Arce
3. La mummia – Alex Kurtzman
4. L’uomo di neve – Tomas Alfredson
5. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Paul W.S. Anderson
6. It Comes at Night – Trey Edward Shults
7. T2 Trainspotting – Danny Boyle
8. Wonder Woman – Diana Prince
9. Angoscia – Sonny Mallhi
10. Il gioco di Gerald – Mike Flanagan