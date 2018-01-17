Top Ten e Flop Ten 2017

NOCTURNO TOP TEN 2017

1. Alien: Covenant – Ridley Scott

2. Detroit – Kathryn Bigelow

3. Blade Runner 2049 – Denis Villeneuve

4. The Square – Ruben Östlund

5. Good Time – Benny e Josh Safdie

6. Laissez bronzer le cadaveres – Hélène Cattet e Bruno Forzani

7. The Devil’s Candy – Sean Byrne

8. Leatherface – Alexandre Bustillo e Julien Maury

9. Brawl in Cell Block 99 – S. Craig Zahler

10. Logan – James Mangold

NOCTURNO FLOP TEN 2017

1. Cinquanta sfumature di nero – James Foley

2. La torre nera – Nikolaj Arce

3. La mummia – Alex Kurtzman

4. L’uomo di neve – Tomas Alfredson

5. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Paul W.S. Anderson

6. It Comes at Night – Trey Edward Shults

7. T2 Trainspotting – Danny Boyle

8. Wonder Woman – Diana Prince

9. Angoscia – Sonny Mallhi

10. Il gioco di Gerald – Mike Flanagan